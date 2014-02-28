Barca or Real Madrid a 'dream' for Villas-Boas

The Portuguese coach, who was sacked by Tottenham in December, revealed he has already had contact with clubs around Europe and feels ready for another job ahead of the 2014-15 season.

After spells at Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham, the 36-year-old admitted he would like to work in a new league - opening up the possibility of a move to Spain or Italy.

Villas-Boas has been reported to be on a shortlist put together by Barcelona for possible replacements for incumbent Gerardo Martino, and he would love the opportunity to manage either the Catalans or their great rivals Real.

"Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of the best teams in the world," he told Marca. "I am a young coach and it would be a dream to train either of them.

"One of them is the one who has more titles (Real) and the other success in recent history (Barcelona). The legacy left by (Pep) Guardiola (at Barca) was awesome.

"I would like to get to know other leagues and I have had offers from various teams. From around June I am sure I will be managing again."

Villas-Boas also refused to rule out going back to England, as he regards the Premier League as the best division in the world.

"Hopefully I can return in the future because it is the most spectacular league in the world, where you can see great matches and great goals each week," he added.