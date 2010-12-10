Barca out to extend unbeaten run to 21

Champions Barcelona, who have won their last eight matches in a row, prepare for the visit of promoted Real Sociedad on Sunday with striker Bojan Krkic and midfielder Seydou Keita back in training after injuries.

Barcelona are unbeaten in 20 matches in all competitions since their surprise 2-0 reverse at home to promoted Hercules in early September.

Real have a doubt over French winger Antoine Griezmann because of an ear infection. The 19-year-old has been one of La Liga's revelations this season.

Real Madrid's Argentina winger Angel Di Maria should be available to Jose Mourinho again after injury in time for the trip to bottom club Real Zaragoza on Sunday. Germany midfielder Sami Khedira is suspended.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain is still receiving treatment on a slipped disc in an attempt to avoid surgery, which means Karim Benzema is set to lead the line again.

The France striker netted his first hat-trick for Real in their 4-0 midweek Champions League win over Auxerre.

Third-placed Villarreal will be without suspended striker Giuseppe Rossi when they visit Getafe on Saturday. The Italy international has scored eight goals this term and is one behind his strike partner, Brazilian Nilmar.

Fifth-placed Valencia will be without Argentine striker Alejandro Dominguez at home to Osasuna on Monday after he tore a thigh muscle.

Midfielder David Albelda serves the first game of a two-match ban after being sent off against Real Madrid last weekend and Tino Costa is also suspended.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo backed coach Quique Sanchez Flores to turn things round against Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday (2100), after three defeats in seven days last week. He also spoke of winter reinforcements.

"All the reports about (Brazil midfielder) Elias say he is fantastic and he could be the piece we lack," Cerezo told reporters. "We are trying to get him here for the beginning of January."

Sevilla will be without injured Brazil striker Luis Fabiano and Spain winger Jesus Navas, and have a doubt over Argentine winger Diego Perotti, when they look to end a four-match losing streak at home to struggling Almeria on Saturday.