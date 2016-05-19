Barca president Bartomeu could miss Copa final as protest

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu could miss the Copa del Rey final in protest against the banning of Catalan flags at the event, according to vice-president Carles Vilarrubi.

Barca will be looking to complete a domestic double when they take on Europa League winners Sevilla at the Vicente Calderon in Madrid on Sunday.

UEFA handed the Camp Nou club a fine following the appearance of Catalan flags in last season's Copa final and Madrid governor Concepcion Dancausa confirmed they would be banned from this weekend's match.

A Barca statement labelled the decision "an attack on the freedom of expression", while Vilarrubi suggested Bartomeu may not attend the event as a form of objection.

"The possibility that the president will not go to the final could be considered," Vilarrubi told RAC1.

"What is certain is that the players will be on the pitch and try to win the double.

"It would be disproportionate for Barcelona not to play the game.

"If we have to take an institutional measure, we will."

Vilarrubi added that the club are looking into the possibility of appealing the decision.

"What we have been doing since yesterday is seeing whether this unfortunate decision which distorts the sporting spirit can be appealed," he said.