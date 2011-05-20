Barca rest first team for Malaga match

Newly-crowned champions Barcelona have left eight first-team players out of their final match of the season away to Malaga - a game with nothing riding on it.

With one eye on the following weekend's Champions League final against Manchester United, Lionel Messi, Xavi, Victor Valdes and Andres Iniesta were among those rested by coach Pep Guardiola who called up a number of youth team players instead.

Atletico Madrid's majority shareholder Miguel Angel Gil said he did not think Saturday's visit to Real Mallorca would be Argentine striker Sergio Aguero's last game with the club but hinted at an exit for Uruguay's Diego Forlan.

"The club has an obligation to make sure that when Forlan leaves, he is recognised for what he is: a great player and a great professional," Gil told Spanish radio.

Departing coach Quique Sanchez Flores left Forlan out of the squad again, however.

Six clubs - Real Mallorca, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Getafe, Deportivo La Coruna and Real Zaragoza - are separated by two points and are battling to avoid finishing 18th and join already-relegated Hercules and Almeria in the second division.

Zaragoza, 18th, visit Levante. "Each of the teams (threatened with relegation) has their future in their own hands," midfielder Gabi told reporters.

"We are fighting to stay in the top flight, for the future of all of us, and it is logical if there is greater intensity from our side."

Getafe, 16th and one point above Zaragoza, perhaps have the toughest task at Real Sociedad, playing a direct rival to avoid the drop. They have not won away in the league this year.

"We will have someone listening to the radio," Getafe coach Michel told reporters."

Jose Mourinho's number two Aitor Karanka faced the media again on Friday as the Real Madrid coach continued his media silence since being given a five-match touchline ban in European competition by UEFA.

Real host Almeria with a changed squad with Iker Casillas, Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain all left out.

Cristiano Ronaldo was included and he has the chance to set a new La Liga goalscoring record for a season as he is currently level with joint-holders Hugo Sanchez and Telmo Zarra on 38.