Barca star Neymar teases fans amid PSG speculation

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly closing in on Neymar and the Barcelona star is doing little to dispel speculation.

If you believe reports, French giants PSG are poised to smash the world transfer record by activating Neymar's €222million release clause.

PSG head coach Unai Emery has spoken openly about his admiration for Neymar, though LaLiga side Barca remain confident the 25-year-old will stay at Camp Nou.

But Neymar teased fans on social media as he posted a curious photo to Instagram, with a thinking emoji.

Thinking about the Eiffel Tower and Champs-Elysees perhaps?

Neymar has scored 105 goals in 186 games for Barcelona since joining from Santos in 2013 and the Brazil star signed an extended five-year contract running until 2021 last October.