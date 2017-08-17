Barca star Suarez to undergo tests on knee injury

Luis Suarez could be in doubt for Barcelona's LaLiga opener against Real Betis after sustaining a knee injury against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Barca confirmed Suarez will undergo further tests on Thursday after the side's 5-1 aggregate loss to bitter rivals Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana following their 2-0 defeat midweek.

The comprehensive result was compounded with an injury to Suarez, who pulled up late in the clash at the Santiago Bernabeu and clearly struggled to see out the match.

Having already lost the services of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, Ernesto Valverde and Barca will be sweating on Suarez' fitness ahead of Sunday's visit of Betis.

Asked about Suarez's injury after Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema condemned Barca to defeat, Valverde said: "It is a knock on his knee but we will have to wait to assess the situation."