At Barca we all know Messi is the best - Suarez

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez says no-one thinks they are better than anyone else in the locker room, because everyone knows Lionel Messi is the best.

Suarez and Neymar have been the two best for Barca so far this season, with Messi missing several weeks through injury.

The duo of Suarez and Neymar have scored a combined 35 goals between them in all competitions, but the Uruguayan said everyone at Barca is in agreement that Messi is the best player at the club.

"In the locker room no one thinks they are better than anyone because everyone assumes Messi is the best," Suarez told Uruguayan radio station Sport 890.

"We assume that Messi is the best and Neymar is number two. I really enjoy the opportunity to play with them. It's a privilege.

"Our good relationship signifies a lot. We know Messi is at the top and no-one believes they are superior."

Suarez has 19 goals so far this campaign and said he was excited to return to the national team setup after serving his 10-match ban for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup.

"I'm looking forward to putting the Uruguayan shirt back on," Suarez said. "It's a relief to finally finish my ban, but the team has done well at the start of qualifying."

However, the 28-year-old will have to wait until March for the next CONMEBOL qualifier, with Uruguay facing Neymar's Brazil.