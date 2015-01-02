Barca's Bravo expects 'special' Anoeta return

Bravo left Real during the close-season for Camp Nou and has played every minute of Barca's La Liga campaign this term under Luis Enrique.

The Chilean will likely start again at the Anoeta, with Barcelona looking to keep the pressure on those around them at the summit of the Spanish top flight.

Barca are the last of the league's top three to play this weekend, with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid returning from their mid-season breaks on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Bravo says his return will be memorable for him, but he remains focused on claiming maximum points against his former employers.

"Every game with Barca is special but this one even more so given my years at Real Sociedad," he said on Friday.

"We can't slip up again, we have to put the leaders under pressure.

"I expect a good reception in Anoeta. I think I gave my all there and I think a lot of the club."