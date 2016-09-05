Barca's Digne reveals Roberto Carlos inspiration

Barcelona defender Lucas Digne revealed that one of his biggest inspirations in football is Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos.

Carlos made over 500 appearances for Barca's arch rivals between 1996 and 2007, winning four La Liga titles and the Champions League on three occasions.

The Brazilian is regarded as one of the best left-backs to have played the game, and Digne says that Carlos and Bayern Munich star Philipp Lahm are two players that caught his eye growing up.

"I liked Roberto Carlos," Digne told Sport.

"He was very good attacking and defending.

"I also like Lahm, who can play in the middle of the pitch and defence."

Digne started his Barcelona career by winning the Supercopa de Espana and he has now set his sight on Champions League glory.

"Barcelona are the biggest club in the world. We have to give everything to win the Champions League," he added.

"It's a very difficult competition, the most complicated in the world. We have a great team and we'll give it our all.

"Barcelona are the point of reference in football. For La Masia, the club, the way of playing. Barca is football."