Barca's Gameiro chase like offering €5 for €60 jacket - Monchi

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has compared Barcelona's pursuit of Kevin Gameiro to offering €5 for a jacket which costs €60.

Barcelona were strongly linked with a move for the France international after he helped Sevilla to a third successive Europa League title last season.

Ultimately Gameiro joined Atletico Madrid in a deal which could be worth €37 million, while Barca moved for Paco Alcacer from Valencia.

Monchi revealed that he never actually spoke with Barca about Gameiro, but the offers put forward via an agent were nowhere close to Sevilla's valuation of the player.

"Their interest lasted the duration of the summer and we said no," the former goalkeeper told Mundo Deportivo.

"If you want to buy this jacket which is worth €60 and offer me five, I'm going to say no.

"It [their offer] was not even the minimum necessary. The offer was forwarded to me by the agent.

"I did not speak at any time with the club. Not Robert [Fernandez, technical secretary] nor [director] Raul Sanllehi."