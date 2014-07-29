Barcelona announce club-record revenue

The Catalan giants suffered a disappointing campaign on the pitch last season, with their only silverware coming courtesy of victory in the Spanish Super Cup.

They defeated Atletico Madrid over two legs to lift that crown, but Diego Simeone's men went on to claim the Liga title as well as dumping Barcelona out of the UEFA Champions League.

Barca also suffered defeat to fierce rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, but remain in rude health financially.

In a press conference on Tuesday, vice-president Javier Faus revealed details of the club's financial records.

Profits for the year were recorded at €41m, the second-highest figure ever, behind the 2011-12 mark of €49m.

Under the current board, accumulated profit amounts to €113m, while debt in that same period has come down by €143m, including a €44m reduction in 2013-14.

Faus stated that the club has now gone four consecutive years with clean audits, while in that time Barca have risen from 24th to second in Forbes' list of the most valuable clubs, with only Real ahead of them.