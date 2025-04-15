Quiz! Can you name Barcelona's 40 most expensive players ever?

Barcelona are not shy when it comes to splashing their cash in the transfer market.

The Catalan giants have often completed some earth-shattering deals to bring the best talent to the Nou Camp. But what about the ones which cost them the most amount of money?

FourFourTwo's latest quiz is set to put that question to you, as we want you to name the 40 most expensive footballers to have ever been acquired by the La Liga legends.

We're giving you ten minutes on the clock to tell us the 40 most expensive players to have ever been signed by Barcelona. Easy, right?

Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Aaaaand… go!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history?

Quiz! Can you name the previous three managers of every Premier League club?

Quiz! Can you guess these 100 players from their career paths?

Quiz! Can you name the most successful clubs from the top 25 leagues in the world?

Quiz! Can you name England women's most-capped 30 players?