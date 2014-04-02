Barcelona to appeal transfer window ban

The Liga champions were hit with an embargo for the next two transfer windows after irregularities were found in their dealings at youth level by world football's governing body.

Barca were sanctioned after breaching rules relating to 10 signings between 2009 and 2013.

However, the Camp Nou outfit confirmed on Wednesday that they will appeal the decision and could even take the issue to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

A statement on the club's official website read: "FCB will present the corresponding appeal to FIFA and if necessary will submit the resulting resolution to the Court of Arbitration for Sport."