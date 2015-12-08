Barcelona are favourites to win the Champions League - Buffon

Veteran Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon claims Barcelona are the favourites to take out this season's Champions League crown.

The Italy international was on the losing side in last season's final as Barca defeated Juventus 3-1 in Berlin.

Barca have scored the second most goals of any side in the 2015-16 edition of the Champions League and are hot favourites to go back-to-back, according to Buffon.

"It's difficult to say. The season goes for 11 months and there are moments of elation and moments of suffering," Buffon said as Juve prepare to face Sevilla in Spain.

"At this point in time I think there is no team that have more chance of winning the title than Barcelona.

"But if you think back to last year, until December Barcelona were a very strong team, a squad to be feared, but they didn’t shine.

"Maybe at that point Bayern Munich or Real Madrid were seen as favourites ahead of Barcelona. That means that over 11 months a lot can change in terms of the odds and your chances of winning.

"Right now Barcelona are absolutely the strongest, both in regard to the Spanish teams and the European teams."