Barcelona, Bayern and Inter on alert after Coric says he wants out of Dinamo
Highly-regarded teenager Ante Coric has told Dinamo Zagreb he wants to leave the Maksimir.
Dinamo Zagreb youngster Ante Coric has stunned the Croatian champions by announcing he wants to leave.
Zagreb-born Coric joined Dinamo from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago and has since emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter all reported to have held an interest at some stage.
The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is likely to be at the centre of speculation once again after revealing on Thursday that a lack of playing time means he wants to move on.
He said at a media conference: "It's over, I want to leave Dinamo.
"Since childhood I dreamed that I would play in the blue of Dinamo but it was obviously not meant to be. They have repeatedly urged me to sign a new contract and remain loyal but then they have turned their back.
"Nobody wants to talk to me, nobody wants to explain why I am not playing. If I am not playing here then I am going somewhere else."
Coric has made 16 appearances this season, starting nine times but only completing 90 minutes on three occasions.
