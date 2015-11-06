Barcelona, Bayern and Inter on alert after Coric says he wants out of Dinamo

Dinamo Zagreb youngster Ante Coric has stunned the Croatian champions by announcing he wants to leave.

Zagreb-born Coric joined Dinamo from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago and has since emerged as one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter all reported to have held an interest at some stage.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder is likely to be at the centre of speculation once again after revealing on Thursday that a lack of playing time means he wants to move on.

He said at a media conference: "It's over, I want to leave Dinamo.

"Since childhood I dreamed that I would play in the blue of Dinamo but it was obviously not meant to be. They have repeatedly urged me to sign a new contract and remain loyal but then they have turned their back.

"Nobody wants to talk to me, nobody wants to explain why I am not playing. If I am not playing here then I am going somewhere else."

Coric has made 16 appearances this season, starting nine times but only completing 90 minutes on three occasions.