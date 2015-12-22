Barcelona to be world leaders by 2021 - Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says the club's goal is to be the leaders in world football in the next six years.

The Spanish giants have won five of six available trophies in 2015 and are joint top of La Liga with a game in hand over Atletico Madrid.

Barca won a third Club World Cup in six years on Sunday after a 3-0 win over Copa Libertadores winners River Plate.

Bartomeu, speaking at the club's annual lunch for the media, reflected on the year that was and reiterated their goals in the near future.

"It has been a historic year," he said. "We have won five of six possible titles. This is a loved Barca, admired globally.

"We are the club in the world with the most international titles.

"2014 was a difficult year and we hoped 2015 would be better. In January we started with a few problems.

"We don't want it to stop here. We don't want to stop winning, we want to strive and compete.

"The objective is that in 2021 Barca is the club that leads the world."