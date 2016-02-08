Barcelona is the best place for Neymar - Mascherano

Barcelona star Neymar needs to stay at Camp Nou if he is to fulfil his potential to be ranked among the world's best players, according to team-mate Javier Mascherano.

The Brazil forward remains in lengthy negotiations over a new contract, with his current deal with the European champions due to expire at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Neymar, 24, has enjoyed an impressive season for Barcelona, scoring 21 goals in all competitions from 29 appearances and Mascherano is in no doubt that Barcelona is the right place for him.

"Ney is very settled and happy here," he is quoted as saying by Marca.

"I think Barcelona are the ideal club for him if he wants to be among the very best in the world because of our style of play and how hard it is to settle in at a European club, which he has already managed."

Mascherano does not believe Neymar is being affected by off-pitch concerns as he and his father fight accusations of tax evasion and fraud in respective Spanish and Brazilian cases as well as discussing the new deal.

"We all have problems in life, we have to resolve them and try to ensure they don't affect or influence the atmosphere in our working lives," said the Argentina international.

"I don't see why they should, especially in a dressing room such as ours that has gone through much tougher situations, such as illnesses."