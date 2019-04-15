Barcelona bow out of running to sign sought-after striker – report

The Catalan club have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old after a breakout season with the German club, but Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also shown interest.

Monday’s El Mundo Deportivo says that Barcelona have now backed out of a move for the Serbia international.

The club have monitored Jovic closely, with club directors Pep Segura, Eric Abidal and Ramon Planes travelling to San Siro to see him in action against Inter in the Europa League last month, when the striker scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Eintracht.

Barça are said to have no doubts over the youngster’s ability as a finisher, but are looking to bring in a player with a different profile who can combine with other forwards and operate further from goal.

While the La Liga leaders are said to be very impressed with his scoring record, there are doubts over Jovic’s ability to combine in short spaces.

His price tag of more than €60 million is also putting the Spanish giants off, given that he has only exploded this season and remains a relative unknown at the top level.

Barcelona want assurances if they are to spend big, and could return to Atletico Madrid for Antoine Griezmann after failing in their efforts to sign the France international last summer.

