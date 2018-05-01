Barcelona celebrate La Liga and Copa del Rey double with parade

Fans filled the streets of Barcelona as Lionel Messi and his team-mates celebrated their La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs on Monday.

A day after sealing their 25th La Liga title and seventh in 10 seasons, Barca showed off their two trophies aboard an open-top bus through the city's streets.

Unbeaten leaders Barca reclaimed the La Liga crown from bitter rivals Real Madrid courtesy of a 4-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, having sealed a fourth successive Copa del Rey triumph a week earlier against Sevilla.

The likes of Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were in jovial moods following their double-winning campaign.

Monday's parade also served as a farewell for iconic midfielder Iniesta ahead of his departure for the Chinese Super League.

An incredible day! April 30, 2018

Thank you, Barça Fans! April 30, 2018

"God save the King!" April 30, 2018

Visca al Barça April 30, 2018

Thank you all so much for the support with our La Liga and Copa celebrations, and for wishing me a happy birthday. A special day I will never forget. So many photos, drawings, nice messages and videos, and from all over the world! Thank you! Gracias! Danke! Gràcies! April 30, 2018

Gracias afición por todo el apoyo!!!! Esto tambien es de ustedes VISCA BARÇA Thank you for the support!!!! This trophy is yours VISCA BARÇA April 30, 2018

Merci à tous!Gracias a todos!Visca Barça April 30, 2018

