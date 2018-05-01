Trending

Barcelona celebrate La Liga and Copa del Rey double with parade

A day after sealing their 25th La Liga title and seventh in 10 seasons, Barcelona showed off their two trophies through the city's streets.

Fans filled the streets of Barcelona as Lionel Messi and his team-mates celebrated their La Liga and Copa del Rey triumphs on Monday.

A day after sealing their 25th La Liga title and seventh in 10 seasons, Barca showed off their two trophies aboard an open-top bus through the city's streets.

Unbeaten leaders Barca reclaimed the La Liga crown from bitter rivals Real Madrid courtesy of a 4-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, having sealed a fourth successive Copa del Rey triumph a week earlier against Sevilla.

The likes of Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were in jovial moods following their double-winning campaign.

Monday's parade also served as a farewell for iconic midfielder Iniesta ahead of his departure for the Chinese Super League.

