Barcelona certain Neymar will renew contract

Neymar will sign a new long-term contract with Barcelona, according the club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez.

The Brazil international has been in contract negotiations with the European champions since the start of a campaign that has seen him produce stunning form, scoring 12 goals in 11 La Liga games.

Neymar's father suggested last week that continuing pressure relating to tax issues in Spain and Brazil could force him to seek a move, but Barca remain very confident.

"There will be an agreement with Neymar," Robert told TV3.

"I have no doubt about it – he will be at Barcelona for many years.

"When one starts with the intention to renew, we all know that we can reach an agreement.

"We are all in agreement that Neymar will stay here at Barcelona. The player has expressed it publicly, his camp too.

"Neymar is content and happy at Barcelona and that is the most important thing for us.

"We must face the situation calmly, thinking that if we have now finalised Rafinha's renewal, an agreement for Neymar's renewal will also be reached."

Neymar – who was briefly linked with a move to Manchester United in the close-season – has a deal until 2018.