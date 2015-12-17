Barcelona close in on Fluminense youngster

Teenage Fluminense midfielder Robert is on the verge of a one-year loan deal to La Liga heavyweights Barcelona.

Speaking to GloboEsporte.com, agent Vitor Leal said negotiations between the Brazilian and Spanish clubs were progressing well.

"We are negotiating with Barcelona. Fluminense has accepted, Barca is happy and they have sent the proposal to us," Leal said.

"We are in negotiations to close. It would be a one-year loan.

"It is normal if it takes until January, but it advances every day and I hope it works out."

Robert will play for Barcelona B while training with the first team.

"Barcelona's idea is to put Robert in the B team and for him to train and work with the first team," Leal said.

"I have never had a negotiation like with Barcelona. They have known Robert for a long time ... and always thought his style of play would fit the style of the club."

Should the loan deal go through, Robert would only be available to play from January, once the club's FIFA transfer ban expires.