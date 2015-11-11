Barcelona considering January signings – Fernandez

Barcelona are open to making signings in January and Nolito is a real possibility, according to sporting director Robert Fernandez.

Celta Vigo forward Nolito has been linked with a return to Barca, who top the La Liga table by three points.

The club's transfer ban ends in January and Fernandez said Luis Enrique may yet add to his squad.

"Incorporating players is a window that is open," he told RAC1 on Tuesday.

"If there is the possibility of signing in January ... why not?"

Nolito is among the potential signings for Barca and on Tuesday the 29-year-old refused to rule out a move.

Fernandez talked up the potential transfer, with Nolito having struggled to break into the Barca first team during his time there from 2008 to 2011.

"It is a real possibility. He is a very good player ... but we have other options open," he said.