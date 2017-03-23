Barcelona fined for celebratory PSG pitch invasion
The understandably wild scenes of celebration at the end of Barcelona's 6-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain have earned the club a fine.
Barcelona have been fined €19,000 after their extraordinary Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain sparked a pitch invasion at Camp Nou.
A Neymar-inspired Barca team fought back after losing the first leg 4-0 in Paris to beat PSG 6-1 on home turf.
Sergi Roberto's stoppage-time clincher understandably sparked scenes of wild celebration among the home fans, but UEFA have taken a dim view and hit the Spanish giants in the pocket.
Their sanction also accounted for "improper conduct of the team" as they picked up five yellow cards in the match.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.