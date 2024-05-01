Newcastle United: Gary Neville reveals Toon job offer made

By Steven Chicken
published

Newcastle United in for former Valencia boss, Gary Neville? Apparently so, as revealed by the Sky Sports stalwart himself

Gary Neville with the Newcastle United badge
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has revealed that he has rejected overtures from three English clubs over the past few years after his ill-fated spell as Valencia gaffer taught him a valuable lesson about where his skills can best be used.

The former Manchester United and England full-back had a four-month spell as Valencia head coach midway through the 2015/16 season but led Los Ches to just ten wins over his 28 games in charge.

