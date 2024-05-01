Manchester United flop manager set for one of the biggest jobs in Europe

By Steven Chicken
published

From failing at Manchester United to... Bayern Munich!? president Herbert Hainer has confirmed the club are at an advanced stage in their discussions with a Red Devils flop

 Former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is closing in on a move to Bayern Munich, club president Herbert Hainer has confirmed.

The German is currently in charge of the Austrian national team – a position he has held since leaving Manchester United in May 2022.

