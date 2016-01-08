Barcelona lead the way in UEFA.com team of the year

Ballon d'Or finalists Lionel Messi and Neymar are among five Barcelona players selected in the UEFA.com team of the tear 2015.

Team-mates Dani Alves, Gerard Pique and Andres Iniesta join the forward duo in the XI, for which more than 7.2million votes were cast by users of UEFA.com.

Barcelona concluded a trophy laden 2015 last month by adding the Club World Cup to La Liga, Copa del Rey, Champions League and UEFA Super Cup titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo, also in contention for the Ballon d'Or alongside Messi and Neymar later this month, was selected for a record 10th time and the presence of Real Madrid colleagues Sergio Ramos and James Rodriguez means La Liga dominates the team with eight players.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and defender David Alaba complete the XI along with Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba.

UEFA.com users' team of the year 2015 in full:

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich & Germany), David Alaba (Bayern Munich & Austria), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid & Spain), Dani Alves (Barcelona & Brazil), Gerard Pique (Barcelona & Spain), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona & Spain), Paul Pogba (Juventus & France), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid & Colombia), Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina), Neymar (Barcelona & Brazil) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid & Portugal).