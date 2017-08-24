Barcelona loan Samper to Las Palmas

Barcelona have loaned midfielder Sergi Samper to Las Palmas for the 2017-18 season.

The 22-year-old had been tipped to leave Camp Nou following the €40million arrival of Brazil international Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao.

Samper spent last term on loan at Granada, but struggled to make an impact as the club were relegated from LaLiga, managing only 13 starts in the top flight.

He had been linked with a possible move to Newcastle United, but has agreed to join Las Palmas for the remainder of the season.

Samper is expected to slot in as a direct replacement for Roque Mesa, who signed for Swansea City in an £11m deal in July.