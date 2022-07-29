Barcelona make Jules Kounde their fifth signing of the summer

By published

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla – UEFA Europa League – Quarter Final – Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena
(Image credit: PA Wire via DPA)

Barcelona have agreed the signing of France defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla, and set a buy-out clause of £1billion euros.

The Catalan club say Kounde, 23, will sign a five-year contract at the Nou Camp.

Kounde will be officially unveiled as a Barca player on Monday.

See more

He will become the club’s fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Raphinha from Leeds, AC Milan’s Franck Kessie and Chelsea’s Danish defender Andreas Christensen.

Kounde joined Sevilla  from Bordeaux in 2019 and won the Europa League in his first season in Spain. He has played 11 times for France.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff