How to watch Liverpool vs Everton – Free live stream for Women's FA Cup derby

Watch Liverpool Women vs Everton Women in a juicy FA Cup derby, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Liverpool vs Everton information • Date: Sunday, 22 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET • Venue: St Helens Stadium • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+, Channel 4 (UK) • FREE Stream: Channel 4 • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

With just 16 teams remaining in the FA Cup, the fifth round sees two Women's Super League rivals go head-to-head.

The Merseyside clash poses an exciting opportunity for one of these two sides to progress to the quarter-finals.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Liverpool vs Everton in the FA Cup online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Liverpool vs Everton free live stream

Channel 4 pick up one Women's FA Cup game every round for free-to-air coverage. Fans in the UK can head to the Channel 4 website to watch Liverpool vs Everton for free. Coverage is geo-restricted to the UK.

Watch Liverpool vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Liverpool vs Everton. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Channel 4

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton in the UK

Liverpool vs Everton in the FA Cup will be broadcast live in the UK by both Channel 4 and TNT Sports.

Channel 4's coverage is free-to-air, with the game on the main Channel 4 terrestrial TV channel as well as the Channel 4 website.

TNT Sports is a subscription TV service, with streaming available on the Discovery+ platform, where access costs £30.99/month).

Can I watch Liverpool vs Everton in the US?

Fans in the USA will not be able to watch Liverpool vs Everton with no broadcaster picking the game up.

Liverpool vs Everton: FA Cup preview

When these teams met on the opening weekend of the WSL, Everton thrashed their local rivals 4-1 - a result that set the tone for a miserable campaign for the Reds.

After not winning a match all season, Gareth Taylor's Liverpool have shown signs of fight, winning two of their last four league games to climb off the foot of the table.

Everton, who sacked manager Brian Sorensen earlier this month, now have Scott Phelan at the helm on an interim basis. They come into this match on a three-game winning streak and will be eager to claim another statement victory away to their Merseyside rivals.

Everton reached the final of this competition six years ago, eventually losing to Manchester City after extra time, while you have to go back 30 years to when Liverpool last made the final.

For both clubs though, the immediate focus is the same - a place in the quarter-finals and the chance to inject some momentum into their respective seasons.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-3 Everton

A goalfest in Merseyside which will see Everton's new manager bounce continue.