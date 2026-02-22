Watch Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers today as the chaotic Croydon club welcome the doomed, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers key information • Date: Sunday, 22 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

As the weekend's Premier League action begins, the all-important gap between Crystal Palace in 13th and West Ham United in 18th is eight points and plenty of goal difference.

Palace's win over Brighton & Hove Albion was important for various reasons but taking them above 30 points was the most tangible. Now they just need to complete the job.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is one of this week's Sunday games in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. It will be shown on Sky Sports+ and subscribers can stream the match on the Sky Sports app.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers from anywhere

Watch Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in the US

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers through Stan Sport.

Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Premier League preview

Palace's prospects are still precarious if you squint and catch them in a certain light. Beyond this season, the world after Oliver Glasner looks daunting, but they have business to attend to in the league before that.

There's a more optimistic angle, too. Palace have 12 matches to get themselves safe; if they can do it sooner rather than later, they can start looking up the table once more.

Even in their loss at home against relegation-threatened Burnley last time out, Palace got big-money signing Jorgen Strand Larsen off the mark with a fine poacher's brace.

But for the absurd collapse that followed, that double would have Eagles fans feeling rather better about life. If Strand Larsen hits the ground running, Palace will soon forget the 'R' word was ever mentioned.

Tickets

Wolves are done for, of course, but they do present a particularly prickly problem for a team who threw away a comfortable lead at home in their last outing.

Wednesday's home draw against Premier League leaders Arsenal was the Black Country side's second draw in a row and took them into double figures in the points column.

Lumbering towards the inevitable is no way to exist as a football club but if the lack of pressure can be harnessed, it doesn't all have to be miserable.

Wolves have only picked up four of those points away from home, however, and are yet to win anywhere but Molineux and Blundell Park in any competition this season. On paper, this is a Palace win. Wolves boss Rob Edwards won't care about that.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

While this fixture has banana skin written all over it, we're predicting that Palace will sneak it and breathe a big sigh of relief.