Barcelona mentality is key, insists Suarez

Suarez scored twice in Barca's routine 4-0 win over Almeria at Camp Nou, with Lionel Messi and Marc Bartra also on target to maintain their four-point cushion over Real Madrid - who beat Rayo Vallecano 2-0 later on Wednesday - in second.

With eight games remaining, Luis Enrique's side are in the driving seat to reclaim the title from Atletico Madrid.

However, Suarez warned against a drop in focus as Barca continue to fight for glory on three fronts.

"The most important thing is taking all three points," the former Liverpool star told Marca.

"We know that we could still lose the title if we take our eye off the ball. We have to maintain our mental attitude.

"Every game we go into is going to be tough. There are lots of variables at this point in the season. We have every chance of stamping our personality on every game we have left.

"Every single player in the squad is reading from the same song sheet. We have to use every game to show what this club is all about and winning the title is down to us."