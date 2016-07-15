Barcelona move reduced me to tears - Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti says he was reduced to tears when it became clear he would have the opportunity to join Barcelona.

The France international, who played in his country's run to finish runners-up in Euro 2016, was presented to the media on Friday following his €25million move from Lyon.

Umtiti targeted winning every possible trophy during his stay at Barca and is in the early stages of learning the Catalan language after signing a five-year deal.

"I must thank all the people who have made this move possible," he said.

"When I knew I had the possibility to come to Barca it really touched me, I cried a little even though I tried to hide my emotions.

"It has been a dream of mine - since childhood I wanted to come here. I'm very happy and excited to be here.

"I can't wait to play alongside these great players. I came here to progress and learn a lot with players who have more experience than me.

"I'm already learning Catalan, but I don't speak it very well at the moment. I have come to the best club in the world and I hope to win everything here."

Umtiti is only 22, but the centre-back wants to force his way into Barca's starting line-up immediately.

He continued: "My standards are very high, I'm a player and competitor and want to play. I will work hard and show that I have the quality to help the club, I know there a good players in my position.

"I am grateful for this chance, I hope to adapt and settle in quickly."