Barcelona in 'perfect condition' insists Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique believes his squad are in "perfect condition" to press for trophies in the second half of the season.

A 4-0 second-leg win over Elche on Thursday saw Barca complete a 9-0 aggregate victory to set up a Copa del Rey quarter-final against Atletico Madrid.

Luis Enrique could be forgiven for focusing on La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, but he insists they are ready for all competitions.

"We are a big enough squad and I believe all my players are in perfect condition to deal with the calendar we have ahead of us," he said.

Asked about taking on Atletico, who are third in the league – a spot behind Barca, Luis Enrique said his team would need to be at their best.

"We know it will be difficult against them - they are one of the best teams in Europe right now, especially over two legs," he said.

"We'll need to put in two top-level performances."

Goals from Jeremy Mathieu, Sergi Roberto, Pedro and Adriano Correia saw Barca to their win at Elche.

Luis Enrique lauded his players for the way they approached a tie they already had all-but won.

"I have to compliment them on their attitude," he said.

"When you've got a tie virtually won, it's not easy to maintain the intensity levels that are necessary.

"We need players who can open up the pitch like we did today – wingers, midfielders or full-backs."