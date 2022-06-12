Barcelona president Joan Laporta gives transfer update on Gavi and Dembele

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given an update on the Catalan club's hopes of keeping midfielder Gavi and attacker Ousmane Dembele.

Gavi is out of contract next year and talks over a new deal for the impressive 17-year-old have hit an impasse, while Dembele is free to leave this summer after rejecting several offers from Barça to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

Asked about Gavi by reporters on Sunday, Laporta said: "We are optimistic. We obviously want Gavi to continue at Barça.

"We are close to reaching an agreement. "It's more special for us because he [Gavi] comes from our youth ranks. We want Gavi to stay. The player and his agent want it too."

Meanwhile, Dembele has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer and Laporta has revealed there is no news from the player over a possible stay with the Blaugrana.

"Ousmane had a renewal offer from us and we have no news that he has accepted it," he said.

Barcelona are still working to solve their precarious financial situation, which saw the Catalan club plunged into a debt in excess of €1 billion.

"When we arrived over a year ago, the club was in a terminal [financial] situation. Now we have taken it into intensive care." Laporta said.

"We have restructured our debt, we have saved on financial costs, we have controlled our expenditure and we have increased our revenue."

Further measures to improve the situation are set to be approved at an assembly for club members this week.

"If these financial operations are approved by our members, it will be good news for us," Laporta said. "We will balance our books sooner than we expected."