Where will Barcelona play in the Champions League?

For Barcelona, it never rains but it pours… which is unfortunate, given the state of their ground.

Barcelona are one of the favourites for the Champions League once more after a semi-final appearance last year and one of the most complete squads in the whole of football – but as has become the norm in recent seasons, their European campaign may be derailed by matters off the field.

The five-time Champions League winners have already been drawn at home against Paris Saint-Germain, Eintracht Frankfurt, Olympiacos and Copenhagen, manager Hansi Flick doesn't know where his team are going to host their opponents just yet.

Barcelona may not have the Camp Nou finished in time to host Champions League games

The Camp Nou is an iconic stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best stadiums in the world, Camp Nou is one of the world's great arenas – and it's actually hosted a Champions League final, as the setting for the breathtaking 1999 showpiece in which Manchester United completed their fated Treble.

Since June 2023, the ground has been under renovation, however, with president Joan Laporta claiming that Cules would be able to return home in December 2024 – yet we're already into the 2025/26 season and Barça's academy ground, the 6,000-seater Estadi Johan Cruyff, has already hosted their first home game of the season.

The Estadi Johan Cruyff welcomes 5,862 at the weekend (Image credit: Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona are luckily playing away this week in the Champions League against Newcastle United, but UEFA require just 10-15 days before their first home match – on October 1 against PSG – to confirm their home ground for the following campaign.

Once decided, Barcelona can't then switch back to Camp Nou until the knockout stages, yet there's hope that relations between Laporta and UEFA are good enough for the governing body to allow some wiggle room.

The Catalan giants may be allowed to play a few games elsewhere to buy some time to finish Camp Nou's construction, though FourFourTwo understands that La Masia's tiny Johan Cruyff ground is not suitable for the Champions League.

This would force Barça back into the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys that they played in throughout last season – and given how far behind Camp Nou is in schedule, it seems likely.

Barcelona played at Montjuic last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona are working towards obtaining the Final Construction Certificate – a permit granted by the city council to allow fans to return to Camp Nou.

The club confirmed an initial approval in July ahead of the permit, with the BBC relaying reports that, “the stadium is ready to be used, pending the necessary clearance.”

But there's an added hoop to jump through when it comes to the Champions League. According to Spanish outlet AS, Camp Nou hadn't finished work on the South Goal and Main Stand prior to this month – and still needed to complete the second part of that phase to satisfy UEFA regulations.

UEFA requires every Champions League stadium to be able to show visible spectators from a specific camera angle, called ‘U’ view. For Barça, the problem is that they'd usually be filling their ground with fans who would be seen from this angle – but they're yet to confirm that part of the renovations.

The club have been waiting from Barcelona City Council, the Fire Department, Civil Protection, and local police to all approve construction on the South Goal, Main Stand, and Side Stand, making it increasingly likely that PSG will have to travel to the Montjuic instead, for a fixture at the old Olympic stadium.

What comes next for Barcelona?

The new Camp Nou has a roof (Image credit: Barcelona/YouTube)

There are two “home” games coming up for Barcelona in quick succession.

Getafe are scheduled to be the new Camp Nou's first LaLiga guests on September 21, yet it's unconfirmed as yet as to whether or not the ground will be ready – with a fixture seven days later against Real Sociedad more likely.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it remains probable that Camp Nou will host games of some kind across the Champions League this season – but it depends on UEFA's willingness to work with Barcelona to see when that will be.

Barcelona are one of the favourites for the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's perhaps most likely that Barça will defer their first couple of matches (with UEFA's permission) to another venue, with Espanyol's RCDE Stadium or Girona's Estadio Municipal de Montilivi options if the Estadi Olimpic is unavailable, as it was at the weekend (thanks to a Post Malone concert).

The club itself will be rueing the lost revenue, though – and with fans eager to get back, the delays have already caused plenty of disappointment.