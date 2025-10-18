Newcastle United agree deal for huge wonderkid in statement of intent: report

Newcastle United have agreed a move for a hugely promising teenager, as manager Eddie Howe adds exciting talent to his squad.

The Magpies infamously lost Alexander Isak over the summer but managed to improve the depth available, bringing in the likes of Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Jacob Ramsey and two strikers in the form of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

With Howe looking to compete on four fronts this season, there is clearly a focus on raising the floor of the Toon squad – and now the club have agreed a deal for another wonderkid.

Newcastle have sealed move for teen sensation in huge statement

Newcastle have focused on younger players in the last few years (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle have had a keen focus on bringing through younger talents since the club’s takeover in 2021 – such as Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall – but unfortunately, many of the youngsters either signed or promoted from the academy haven’t been given integrated at St. James’ Park.

Yankuba Minteh was sold to Brighton & Hove Albion and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, as the Magpies looked to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), with Eddie Howe even admitting his regret in having to let the latter leave.

Elliot Anderson was regrettably sold (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Keith Downie of Sky Sports, Newcastle have now agreed to pay £350,000 for Josh Kenchington of Barnsley in a massive statement for the club.

At just 15 years old, 2010-born Kenchington is a two-footed centre-back who already stands at over 6ft tall, and having come through at Oakwell, there are obvious comparisons with John Stones.

Downie claims in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Newcastle beat the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of the wonderkid, who will move to the northeast and complete his education in Newcastle upon completion of the transfer.

FourFourTwo understands that Kenchington is not in immediate contention for a first-team position, with the club looking to develop him before pushing him into senior football.

The teenager has already played in age groups above his own, however, and represented England’s youth sides.

Newcastle travel to Brighton this afternoon as Premier League action returns.