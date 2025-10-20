Quiz! Can you name every West Ham United player relegated in the 42-point season?
We're looking for a vintage of Hammer that perhaps some Irons fans would rather forget
Here, have a football quiz.
Nuno Espirito Santo is at the wheel now – and after a shaky start, the Hammers surely won't be going down this season (were they ever really at risk?) – but today's quiz looks at a West Ham team from the annals of Upton lore that weren't quite so lucky.
We're looking at Trevor Brooking's side from 2002/03 that features cult hero and Barclaysman a-plenty, yet still wound up relegated with a whopping 42 points: can you name all 25 players to appear for the Irons that campaign in just eight minutes?
