'It was a done deal to Arsenal' Crystal Palace hero reveals abandoned move to North London
Arsenal were in advanced talks for a Crystal Palace star, only for the deal to collapse
Arsenal enjoyed a busy summer in the transfer market and with the Gunners sitting three points clear at the top of the early Premier League table, there can be few major complaints over how their window panned out.
The likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke were the splashiest arrivals this summer, but there were other gaps that needed filling.
Goalkeeping depth was one such issue that needed addressing following Karl Hein’s exit to Werder Bremen on loan, with Mikel Arteta making a move for Spanish stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga, whose Chelsea contract contained a £5million release clause that Arsenal reportedly met.
Former Crystal Palace man on his potential Arsenal move
Arrizabalaga will back up David Raya, who has made the No.1 shirt his own over the past two seasons, offering the club some stability between the sticks which they have perhaps lacked in recent years.
Prior to Raya’s arrival, Aaron Ramsdale spent two seasons as the Gunners’ starting shotstopper, taking over from Bernd Leno in the Emirates goal, who was Petr Cech’s successor.
But the Arsenal goalkeeper lineage could have been different, after one former Premier League favourite revealed a failed move to the club earlier in his career.
Vicente Guaita would spend five seasons as Crystal Palace’s No.1 between 2018 and 2023, but the Spaniard had been on Arsene Wenger’s radar as early as 2013, when he was impressing after coming up through the ranks at Valencia.
Former Los Che president Amadeo Salvo entered negotiations with the Gunners, with the player keen to make a move to the Premier League, only for talks to break down.
“I had the opportunity to leave,” Guaita told the Listen 2 Inspire podcast, as relayed by Super Deporte.
“It was practically a done deal, but Salvo was asking for a lot more money and the whole deal fell through.”
Guaita did leave Valencia in 2014 when he signed for Getafe, notching up 112 appearances in four seasons before the Premier League came calling again, as he joined Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side on a free transfer.
Quickly usurping Wayne Hennessey at Selhurst Park, Guaita remained in south London until 2023 in something of an acrimonious departure after he lost his place Sam Johnstone.
After spending two years with Celta Vigo, the 38-year-old is currently a free agent.
Get Arsenal tickets from £199 at Seat Unique
Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two and half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.