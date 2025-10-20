Arsenal enjoyed a busy summer in the transfer market and with the Gunners sitting three points clear at the top of the early Premier League table, there can be few major complaints over how their window panned out.

The likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke were the splashiest arrivals this summer, but there were other gaps that needed filling.

Goalkeeping depth was one such issue that needed addressing following Karl Hein’s exit to Werder Bremen on loan, with Mikel Arteta making a move for Spanish stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga, whose Chelsea contract contained a £5million release clause that Arsenal reportedly met.

Former Crystal Palace man on his potential Arsenal move

Arsenal brought in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arrizabalaga will back up David Raya, who has made the No.1 shirt his own over the past two seasons, offering the club some stability between the sticks which they have perhaps lacked in recent years.

Prior to Raya’s arrival, Aaron Ramsdale spent two seasons as the Gunners’ starting shotstopper, taking over from Bernd Leno in the Emirates goal, who was Petr Cech’s successor.

Vicente Guaita in action for Crystal Palace

But the Arsenal goalkeeper lineage could have been different, after one former Premier League favourite revealed a failed move to the club earlier in his career.

Vicente Guaita would spend five seasons as Crystal Palace’s No.1 between 2018 and 2023, but the Spaniard had been on Arsene Wenger’s radar as early as 2013, when he was impressing after coming up through the ranks at Valencia.

Former Los Che president Amadeo Salvo entered negotiations with the Gunners, with the player keen to make a move to the Premier League, only for talks to break down.

“I had the opportunity to leave,” Guaita told the Listen 2 Inspire podcast, as relayed by Super Deporte.

“It was practically a done deal, but Salvo was asking for a lot more money and the whole deal fell through.”

Vicente Guaita in action against Real Madrid

Guaita did leave Valencia in 2014 when he signed for Getafe, notching up 112 appearances in four seasons before the Premier League came calling again, as he joined Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side on a free transfer.

Quickly usurping Wayne Hennessey at Selhurst Park, Guaita remained in south London until 2023 in something of an acrimonious departure after he lost his place Sam Johnstone.

After spending two years with Celta Vigo, the 38-year-old is currently a free agent.