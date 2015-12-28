Barcelona rescind Guardiola contract over offensive tweets

Barcelona have rescinded the contract for Sergi Guardiola just hours after announcing his arrival following a series of offensive tweets that went viral.

The European and world champions announced that the 24-year-old, along with young midfielder Xemi and Moises Delgado, had agreed deals to join Gerard Lopez's Barca B team earlier on Monday.

A series of tweets posted by Guardiola from two years ago, including one that read 'Hala Madrid, f*** Catalonia' subsequently became prevalent across social media and Barca chose to act just four hours after announcing his arrival.

"Barcelona has decided to rescind the contract agreed with the player Sergi Guardiola, who was also to join Barcelona B, after checking that he had published offensive tweets against Barcelona and Catalonia," a statement read.

Defender Moises has joined from Sevilla Atletico on a three-year deal, while Xemi arrives from Cornella on a two-year contract.

Barca also confirmed that rising Fluminense star Robert Goncalves is due to finalise his move to Camp Nou imminently, pending an official document from the Brazilian club and the completion of medical tests.

The 19-year-old, who has described Neymar as his idol, said earlier this week that he is relishing the prospect of joining the Liga leaders.