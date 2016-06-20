Barcelona return 'almost impossible' for Pedro

Pedro has backtracked on claims that he could leave Chelsea and return to Barcelona, claiming a Camp Nou comeback is "almost impossible".

The Spain winger spoke last week to beIN Sports about his desire to retire at Barca - labelling his former employers "the club of my dreams".

After scoring on his Chelsea debut last season, Pedro flitted in and out of the first team as their Premier League title defence wilted.

And, though still keen to return to Catalonia in the future, Pedro says he remains committed to Stamford Bridge.

"If you ask me if I'd go back, the answer is clear because they're a great club with great players and fans who appreciate me," the Spain attacker told RAC1.

"I've always said that I'd like to retire at Barca, but I know it's very difficult, almost impossible.

"Admittedly it seemed like I was going back this summer, but I have a contract with Chelsea, I've only been there for a year and it'd be very difficult for [a return] to happen."

Celta Vigo star, and Pedro's Spain colleague at Euro 2016, Nolito has been widely tipped with a move to Camp Nou, although the 29-year-old has been warned of the daunting task that awaits him in trying to displace any of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez or Neymar.

"Nolito can fit in, but I don't know whether he'd accept the situation of being a back-up," Pedro said.

"He can work to earn his place, but it's difficult with the level of the three forwards [Messi, Suarez and Neymar], who are breaking records and playing all the time."