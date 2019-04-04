Barcelona set their sights on Borussia Dortmund starlet – report

Borussia Dortmund are willing to listen to offers for loanee striker Alexander Isak and Barcelona are very interested, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Isak has been on loan at Willem II in the Netherlands this season, and has scored 10 goals in the Eredivisie so far.

This impressive tally has not gone unnoticed: Barcelona have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old, according to the report, and are thought to be weighing up a summer move.

Barça aren't the first big club to go after Isak’s signature – he was recommended to Juventus and PSG by Zlatan Ibrahimovic while the youngster was still in Sweden. However, he rejected a move to both clubs in favour of the Bundesliga.

Barcelona will fancy their chances of getting their man, having built up good relations with Dortmund after Ousmane Dmembele made the same big-money switch in summer 2017.

