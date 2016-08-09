This Barcelona squad is the best of recent years - Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique says the current Barcelona squad is the "best of recent years" but that the transfer door is "always open".

Barca have brought in three new players so far this close season - Andre Gomes, Samuel Umtiti and Lucas Digne - as well as exercising a clause in Denis Suarez's contract to bring him back to Camp Nou from Villarreal.

The signings have strengthened an already formidable array of talent but Luis Enrique could still be in the market for more.

He told a press conference ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy game against Sampdoria on Wednesday: "On paper we have the best Barca squad of recent years but if we see something that fits to make the squad better then great. If not we'll be fine with the squad we've got.

"A lot depends on what's available. If you can bring in young players at a good price it would be ridiculous not to sign them. We are always looking at strengthening the squad and trying to make the team as strong as possible.

"The transfer door is always open so if we see something we like we'll make a move."

The former Barca and Real Madrid midfielder has been impressed by the players' work in pre-season, despite the 4-0 International Champions Cup humbling by Liverpool on Saturday.

"I need to send a message to all Barca fans that this group of players is training hard," he said.

"If you could see the intensity of the team, it's as if it's a team that has never won anything before. They are hungry to win everything next season. This is a unique squad of players, I think.

"We've made some brilliant singings this summer and it's now up to us to see if we can retain the titles we won last season and also win more."

Luis Enrique admitted he has been pleasantly surprised at the fitness levels of the new boys, adding: "The new signings have been very good, they have come back from holiday but have been doing their homework.

"Everything is positive and, while you tend to always praise new signings, I am really happy with the players I have brought in. They are looking better than I expected.

"They are young players with top quality and interesting experiences behind them but here you are always going to have to fight hard to get a place."