Barcelona squad tease Messi, Suarez and Neymar in rondo exercise

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez have tormented many a defence during their time at Barcelona, but the tables were turned on them at training on Friday.

The much-vaunted MSN, who netted 122 goals between them as Luis Enrique's men won the treble in 2014-15 and added a further 130 in Barca's title-winning campaign last season, were asked to stand in the middle of the squad and try to get the ball back off their team-mates in an exercise known as the rondo.

The trio certainly didn't hold back, charging around before sliding into blocks - Messi certainly proving he has overcome the groin strain that has sidelined him since the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid on September 21.

But, much to the delight of the rest of the Barca players, their efforts proved in vain, leading to celebrations all round.