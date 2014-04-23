Barcelona transfer ban suspended by FIFA
Barcelona's transfer ban has been suspended by FIFA, meaning they could be able to sign players in the close-season.
A statement read: "The club FC Barcelona has lodged an appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee against the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee that sanctioned the club for breaches relating to the international transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.
"Together with the appeal, the club requested that its appeal be granted suspensive effect."
