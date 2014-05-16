Barcelona trio to return for Atletico clash

Barca host league leaders Atletico at Camp Nou on Saturday knowing that a victory will see them claim a 23rd La Liga crown.

Defender Pique has been out of action since Barca's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with Atletico on April 1, while Neymar and Alba have not featured for a month following the Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Madrid.

However, that trio are all set to make their comebacks for the crucial clash as Barca aim to end a five-match winless streak against Atletico and secure the title.

"They are probably not in the best condition, but they don't have to play the 90 minutes," coach Martino said.

"I want to highlight, no matter what happens tomorrow, the effort and will they have shown to be ready to play this last match. The courage they have shown, for me, is a great thing for the group."

Atletico striker Diego Costa is to return for Diego Simeone's men following a hamstring injury, but Martino has been quick to play down the Spain international's presence.

"He's one of the best players in Europe so he's going to be out there tomorrow," Martino added.

"But we haven't lost when he's been on the pitch this season and whether one player is out there or another that's not so important because they play very much as a group.

"I played important games before and you feel them in a different way because they're not just important in terms of what you're playing for, it's about the club you're playing for, the emotional impact as well and all these situations have their particular beauty and are great to play in, much better for a player than a coach."