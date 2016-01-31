Barcelona will not sign Nolito - Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu ruled out the signing of Nolito in the January transfer window but hinted there could be other additions to the squad.

Nolito has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent weeks after the 29-year-old's impressive form for Celta Vigo in 2015-16.

The former Barcelona B forward has scored eight goals in 15 appearances in La Liga this season, but has missed their last five fixtures due to injury.

However, Bartomeu has put an end to any rumours of a possible transfer, claiming Barcelona's "debt limitation" means there is no chance Nolito will return to the Camp Nou this transfer period.

"In these past few days there has been so much talk about a player," he told Cadena Ser.

"But the club obviously can't, we have a limitation on our debt and with that we can't do anything about it."

However, in regards to any other additions, Bartomeu responded with: "You never know."

Barcelona moved three points clear at the top of the La Liga table on Saturday after a 2-1 victory over title rivals Atletico Madrid.