Barcelona win club of the year award

Barcelona have been acknowledged as the European Club of the Year by the European Club Association (ECA) at a dinner in Geneva ahead of the organisation's General Assembly on Tuesday.

The award was presented by ECA president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in recognition of the Camp Nou side's successes last season both domestically and internationally.

The Catalans beat Real Madrid to the Liga title, proved to be too strong for Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final, while they saw off Athletic Bilbao to lift the Copa del Rey.

It is the second time that Barcelona have received the award, previously taking home the trophy in 2011.

In claiming it again this year, Luis Enrique's men have become the first club to be recognised twice for their achievements.

Real Madrid were handed the award in 2014 after winning their 10th European title under the guidance of Carlo Ancelotti.