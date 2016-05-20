Barcelona youngster Halilovic confirms Valencia talks

Barcelona youngster Alen Halilovic has confirmed he could leave the club for Valencia but is adamant his long-term future is still at Camp Nou.

The Croatia international joined Barcelona from Dinamo Zagreb in July 2014 and made his official first-team debut for the Catalans in the 4-0 Copa del Rey win over Elche in January 2015.

He was sent out on loan to Sporting Gijon this campaign in order to gain first-team experience, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old, who has been named in Croatia's provisional squad for Euro 2016, will return to Camp Nou at the end of the season.

However, he is unlikely to get much playing time next term and Barcelona therefore appear ready to either let him leave on loan again or sell with a buy-back option.

Halilovic's agent has said this week that Valencia are close to sealing a loan deal for the teenager.

"There is no agreement yet with Valencia, but negotiations are ongoing," Halilovic told Tportal.

"We are waiting to hear from Barcelona now.

"I would like to stay with Barcelona and fight for my chance, but I would be open to it if they advise me to find another club. Barcelona still plan with me for the future and want to have a buy-back option if they sell me.

"I am pleased that I have attracted interest from other clubs with my performances this season."