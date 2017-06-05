Barcelona's Arda 'not going anywhere' amid Arsenal rumours

Arda Turan will be staying at Barcelona despite reports he is close to securing a transfer to Arsenal, his agent has said.

Arda has struggled to earn a regular place in the Barca line-up, making 14 LaLiga starts last season as Luis Enrique's team missed out on the title to rivals Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old had previously been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League, but Turan's representative Ahmet Bulut said the player will remain at Camp Nou and is unhappy about false claims about his future.

"Arda is not going anywhere," Bulut is quoted as saying by Milliyet. "Barcelona's directors are happy with him. We haven't spoken to any club about a transfer.

"The stories that have come out in the media that he will be leaving have annoyed Arda. And nor has it gone down well with board members at the club.

"Arda Turan will see out his contract. He will stay at Barca until 2020."