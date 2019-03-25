Barcelona's top target reveals when he'll update on his future

The centre-back has become one of the most sought-after players on the market after impressing during his club’s run to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Reports in Spain claim that Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal for the 19-year-old, after already securing the services of his team-mate Frenkie de Jong for next season.

However, the Netherlands international – who has also been linked with Premier League sides Liverpool and Manchester City – insists nothing has been decided yet.

“Regarding my future, I’ll talk about it next week, even if I haven’t made a decision yet,” he said after his side’s 3-2 defeat to Germany on Sunday.

De Ligt has made 42 appearances in all competitions for Ajax this season, scoring four goals.

